PORTLAND – Edward Eugene Crooker, 61, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Dec. 28, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1961 in Portland, the son of Edward Eugene Crooker Sr. and Louise V. (Norton) Crooker.
A time of visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with burial immediately following in Old Calvary Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life for Ed will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. at Keeley’s Banquet Hall 178 Warren Ave. in Portland.
To view a full obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com
