ELLSWORTH – Mark D. Johnson, 58, formerly of Pittsfield, died on Dec. 30, 2022, after a brief illness in Lewiston.

Mark was born on Nov. 13, 1964, in Portland, a son of the late Jack and Sandra (Atwood) Johnson. He graduated from South Portland High School and proudly served our country for 20 years in both the United States Army and Navy. He earned many achievements including the National Defense Medal, Bronze Star, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Sea Service Ribbon, and the Kuwait Liberation Medal.

Mark worked for several years as a supervisor at the sorting facility at the Hampden Post Office. He was an avid Patriots, Celtics and Red Sox fan. His friends and neighbors always knew when the games were on because his cheering and coaching comments could easily be heard. He was a terrific husband, father and grandfather and will be missed very much.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Johnson of Ellsworth; daughter, Cheryl King and companion Douglas Smith of Hermon, son, Brandon Johnson of Ellsworth; three grandchildren, Tyler, Dylan, and Gwendolyn; sister, Connie Hettinga and husband Keith of New Mexico, brother, Jay Johnson of Maine; and his beloved dog, Ruby.

He was predeceased by his parents.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield. A graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring at the Woodbine Cemetery, Ellsworth.

To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Pittsfield.

In lieu of flowers, memory donations may be given to your local ASPCA.