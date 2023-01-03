DOVER, N.H. – David Trudell, 68 of Dover passed away peaceful on Dec. 23, 2022. David was born on Nov. 29, 1954, in Waterville, Maine to the late Doris and Maurice Trudell.
David grew up in Maine before moving to New Hampshire where he spent his career working at the City of Dover performing various duties including, plowing snow, and paving in the summer. In his spare time, David watched the Red Sox and NASCAR. He enjoyed buying and selling used cars. He loved visiting yard sales and finding the perfect item someone he knew might be looking for.
David is survived by his daughters Michelle (David) Warstler and Amber (Terry) Trudell; his grandchildren Averie, Peyton and Keegan; his brothers Paul and Peter; his late brother Wayne’s wife Priscilla and many nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be private at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover.
Please visit (www.purdyfuneralservice.com) to view David’s memorial website to share a memory or plant a tree in his honor.
