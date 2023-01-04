PORTLAND – Grace E. Rice, 92, of Portland passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born Dec. 16, 1930, in Portland the daughter of Arthur and Annie (Goodwin) Pressey.

For many years Grace worked at the Dirgins Box Factory; later she was employed by Universal Laundry until retirement.

Grace was a kind person, always willing to give to others and offer help. She was a member of the State Street Church and West Costico Grange in Yarmouth. She enjoyed Beano and music.

She is survived by two grandchildren Josh Mimmovich and wife Becca and Ronnie Rice; and great grandchildren: Makalya, Jared, Madelyn, Louise, Emma, and Ronni Rice, Frankie and Samantha Mello, Kallie Lantz, and Benjamin Mimmovich; several nieces and nephews, and a niece who visited often Linda Miller and husband Donald.

Grace was predeceased by her husband Raymond Rice; four children: Annie, Lester, June, and Alan; two brothers: Frederick Pressey and Charles Pressey Sr.; four sisters: Dorothy Lamb, Ada Oursler, Frances Enman, Florence LaBerge, and granddaughter Jessica Rice.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Jones, Rich, & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland

Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

