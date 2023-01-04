LEWISTON – Dean Michael Litchfield born May 3, 1957, died peacefully at CMMC hospital on Dec. 29, 2022 after a brief illness.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert Litchfield and his niece Bethany Williams.

He is survived by his mother, Arlene Litchfield; his sister Anne Litchfield and her daughter Nicole, Katie and their son Logan, his son David Litchfield and his son Jake, his daughter and her husband Amanda and Donald Bowling and their son Payson and his daughter Michelle Davis and her husband Jayson and Michelle’s sons Dominick and Damon and many family and friends.

I want to thank his extended family, Debbie and Paul Wiers and their family for loving Dean like their own.

