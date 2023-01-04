BRUNSWICK – Howard S. Vandersea, 81, died Thursday Dec. 29, 2022 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston.

He was born Sept. 12, 1941 in Whitinsville, Mass., a son of Sidney and Mildred Burt Vandersea. He was a graduate of Northbridge High School ’59, Bates College ’63, and earned a M. Ed. From Boston University ’69. He served as First Lieutenant in the US Army. He married Sara Jean Traver in Rhinebeck, NY on July 6, 1968.

Mr. Vandersea dedicated his life to athletica and coaching others. After signing as a free agent with the Chicago Bears ’63, he later pursued tryouts with both Chicago and Green Bay. He began his coaching career as an Offensive and Defensive line coach with Cheverus High School, later following his life’s passion to Long Branch High School, NJ, BU, Tufts, Brown, Springfield College, finally landing at Bowdoin college where he served as Head Football coach for 16 years, retiring in 1999. While at Bowdoin, he also coached Women’s softball, Men’s tennis and the weight throwers for the Men’s and Women’s track teams.

He established and was president for 25 years of the State of Maine Chapter, National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fames, as well as the Northeast Coordinator of the National Football Association and College Hall of Fame since 2002. Amongst his own honors, he was inducted into the Northbridge High School Athletic Hall of fame (1994), the Maine Sports Hall of Fame (2008), received the Johnny Vaught Head Coach Lifetime Achievement Award form the All-American Football Foundation (2000) and the George C. Carens Award (2003) for contributions to New England Football.

Beyond his professional achievements, Howie was a dedicated father and husband. He enjoyed reading historical and political biographies, gardening, and playing squash and golf.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sara Jean Vandersea of Brunswick; his son, Craig Vandersea and wife Nikki of Concord, NH, his daughter Debi Vandersea and partner Jeff Brawn of Auburn, Maine; two brothers, Phil Vandersea and wife Sandra of Shrewsbury, Mass., Mark Vandersea of Lowell, Mass.; two grandchildren Brenna and Nate Vandersea; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 7, 2022 at the First Parish Congregational Church, Maine Street, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

In lieu of flowers,

contributions can

be made to:

Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn, Maine

