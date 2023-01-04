CASCO – Suzanna Carol (Bigonski) Willey passed away on Dec. 29, 2022.

She was born on Nov. 1, 1946, to Stephen Bigonski and Eleanor Allen.

She married Richard Willey on Oct. 16, 1965.

Sue was a very loving mother who always cared about the well being of others. She enjoyed the many adventures taken with her grandkids. She loved working in her flower gardens and was always happy for spring bloom. For a good number of years she enjoyed the peace and quiet of Moxie Lake. In past years she was an active member of the Bridgton Road Alliance church. She very much enjoyed the sermons and company of Pastor Lee Nanfelt and his family.

She was predeceased by their infant daughter, Deana.

Surviving are her husband of 57 years; their sons, Rick, Ronald and his wife Shelly, James and his wife Sally and their daughter Marybeth; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Suzanna’s family at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.