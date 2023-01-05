Fundraiser benefits racehorse retirement organization

Maine horse people raised $3,000 for Futures For Standardbreds and presented the funds to the nonprofit Buxton-based organization on Dec. 26 at First Tracks Cumberland, a press release said.

“I noticed a lot of returnable bottles and cans being thrown into trash cans in the paddock at the track,” said Mary Beth Ranger, a registered nurse and horse trainer. “I asked the management of First Tracks if we could start a bottle drive as a benefit, and they happily agreed.”

She said, “We selected Futures For Standardbreds as our beneficiary, and when word got out that we were collecting on behalf of the retired racehorses, other tracks got on board.”

The bottle and can drive raised $1,500 and First Tracks agreed to match it.

Futures For Standardbreds was founded in 2014 with a mission of retraining and rehoming Standardbred racehorses. The organization works with horse owners and trainers who want to ensure that their horses have the opportunity to transition into pleasure horses and enjoy a comfortable life after racing.

Volunteer Ann Ewing said, “Since our inception, we have rehomed close to 75 horses. We are fortunate that Robyn Cuffey, our executive director and founder, has a lifetime of experience with Standardbreds and has authored books on the retraining process.”

