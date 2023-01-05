Brian (Skipper) Jay Huot, 64, of Fryeburg, Maine, died Dec. 15, 2022, peacefully at home, with his wife Audrey and family members by his side.

Brian was born June 10, 1958, in Biddeford, Maine.

Brian is predeceased by: his parents, Harry Norman and Jeanette Huot of Biddeford, Maine; and daughter-in-law, Shantea Wolridge-Huot of Giddings, Texas.

Brian is survived by: his wife, Audrey Huot of Fryeburg, Maine; son, Jay David Huot of New Braunfels, Texas; daughter, Nichole Huot, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; daughter, Heather Lusky of San Francisco California; daughter, Holly Harmon and Husband John of Las Vegas, Nevada; five grandchildren, Teddy Wolridge, Madison Huot, Mia Huot of Giddings Texas, and Kyle Huot, and Reese Huot of Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

Brian’s elementary education was in private Catholic schools before finishing his high school years in public school. He had some secondary education, taking computer technology and he also attended boat building school.

Brian worked for the State of Maine for many years, first for the State Liquor Stores and then for Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Brian worked at the New Gloucester fish hatchery as a fish culturist and loved to go out on the trucks and stock the brooks and streams with the Brown Trout they raised there.

Brian liked to sky dive when younger. Brian loved the ocean, and especially shark fishing. Brian was a certified scuba diver, he brought the oceans into his home with his magnificent salt water fish tanks. Brian was an amazing cook and would plan and prepare the most amazing BBQ food for his family and friends. Brian loved his dogs, and never wanted to be without at least one or two. They were such a comfort and source of joy for him.

There will be no services, at Brian’s request.

Donations in Brian’s honor can be made to NFI North, Bridge Crossing / Bridge Crossing Academy, 15 Wayside Ave., Bridgton, ME 04009.

