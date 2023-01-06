SCARBOROUGH – Barbara Ann Anderson was always a Lady – She passed comfortably with family present on Dec. 5, 2022 at the Enclave in Scarborough.

Barbara “Barb” was born to Harvey and Elisabeth Macaulay in Medford, Mass., on April 4, 1933. Barb graduated from Winchester High School in Winchester, Mass. where she was known as “a friend to all.” She attended Wheaton College where she earned a degree in Psychology and made many lifelong friends.

She was a schoolteacher when she met her future husband, Robert Anderson, on a blind date at the Harvard-Yale football game. They wed in 1956, and after Robert finished his military service, they had two boys, Russell and Larry.

They moved to Maine in 1972 where she raised their children and was an active volunteer in the community. She served in many roles at the First Congregational Church in South Portland, the Women’s Exchange, Women’s Literary Union, and was board Chairwomen at 75 State Street.

After the kids were grown, she and her husband co-owned and operated World Travel of Portland on Middle Street, where they indulged their love of travel. She loved gardening, bridge, the ocean, keeping up with friends, and always being a lady.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Anderson; sister, Janet Molter; and her parents.

She leaves behind her sons Lawrence Anderson (Linda) and Russell Anderson; grandchildren Emily and Ryan Anderson; cousin, Pat Steinmetz; and nephews Dave and Dean Molter.

Her memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church in South Portland on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the

First Congregational Church of South Portland or 75 State Street in Portland.