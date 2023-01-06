WOOLWICH – Vaughn Merle Gray, 69, of Old Stage Road died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Bath on Aug. 10, 1953, a son of Earl and Betty Gray.

He graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1971. He attended trade school for plumbing and received his master plumbing license. He entered the U.S. Navy. He was employed by Bath Iron Works as a plumber, retiring in 2017.

He was a member of the Bath Golf Club. Vaughn enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Susan E. Gray of Woolwich; one son, Bobby Gray and his wife Courtney Sonia of Wiscasset, one daughter, Nicole Gatsche and her husband James of Austin, Texas; one brother, Glendon Gray and his wife Jocelyn of Montreal, Canada, one sister, Lynn Pepek and her husband Gary of Jackson, N.J.; two granddaughters, Mable Gatsche and Effie Gatsche; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.