SCARBOROUGH – Ronald Eugene “Pops” Graffam, 89, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.

A Liturgy of the Word and Eulogy will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous