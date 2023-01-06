Ronald Eugene “Pops” Graffam

SCARBOROUGH – Ronald Eugene “Pops” Graffam, 89, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.

A Liturgy of the Word and Eulogy will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.