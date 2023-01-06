SCARBOROUGH – Ronald Eugene “Pops” Graffam, 89, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.
A Liturgy of the Word and Eulogy will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.