SOUTH PORTLAND – Evan Mayone, 17, died on Dec. 29, 2022, from complications of pegaspargase-induced pancreatitis. Evan was fearless in life, especially in regard to his health, the fight against leukemia, and adapting to life with ichthyosis. Tenacity was palpable in every aspect of Evan’s life. As an involved member of the SPHS Community, Evan participated in yearbook, represented as a student ambassador to South Portland City Council, was active in the equity steering committee, and served as a class president, freshman and sophomore year. Evan’s college plans were to study aviation and become a commercial airline pilot.

Evan was always up for an adventure. He liked to play Uber driver and loved taking road trips, both solo and with friends. The ocean was often his destination. Evan also loved a good meal. While fighting to heal his body, he made lists of all the places he would go, and all the things he would eat and drink (dumplings from Pom’s and slushies) when he was done hospitaling. He had a wealth of information on every topic, including technology, travel, airplanes, fashion, social media trends, food, etc., and might’ve become a millionaire with a company called, “Ask Evan.” An expert at word play, Evan would make up funny words (“okie,” “starbs,” “twinsies,” etc.), and intentionally mispronounce words for comic effect. Evan was masterful at puns, and his sense of humor was exemplary. His generous laugh and impish smile lit up every room he entered.

Evan is survived by his loving parents Mark and Kimberly; siblings Sophia and Harrison; doggos Yukon and Leo; grandparents Harry Sundik and Linda and Beau Poteet; aunts and uncles Rose and Mark Regan, Patty and James Luster, Larry and Tina Mayone, and Greg and Jenny Sundik; and his 12 cousins; dear friends, many neighbors, teachers, and family friends.

Evan was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Harry and Josephine Mayone, and his beloved maternal grandmother, Patricia Sundik.

Evan has left us with so many warm, hilarious, and loving memories from his short 17 years on this planet. To anyone struggling with his death, our family encourages you to openly discuss your feelings with friends, family, or professionals. Never be afraid to reach out for help because there is more compassion, love, and goodness in the world than you might think.

EVERYONE is welcome to attend Evan’s Funeral Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. We politely ask for everyone to wear Hawaiian shirts or beach colors like turquoise, sea green and coral. The funeral mass will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend https://youtu.be/fFG6tkwfAq4. Following the mass, we will have a Celebration of Evan’s Life at Solo Italiano, 100 Commercial St., Portland, from 12 p.m.to 3 p.m.

The Mayone Family would like to thank Boston Children’s Hospital, The Fisher House Boston, and all of the people who have supported us in countless ways over the last 14 months.

To share memories of Evan or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

Per Evan’s request, please consider becoming a blood donor or donating in his name in lieu of flowers:

http://www.firstskinfoundation.org

http://www.thetrevorproject.org

http://www.responsiblepetcare.org

