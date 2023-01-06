DANBURY, Conn. – Michael Newlin Smith, 87, died peacefully on Oct. 11, 2022 at Danbury Hospital.

Born May 4, 1935 in Portland to Norman Brooke Smith and Rosamond Thomas Smith, he was raised in Brunswick. There he attended local schools before graduating from the Berkshire School in Sheffield, Mass. He received his B.A. in Business from the University of Denver and an MBA from the University of Bridgeport.

He started his professional career at the Winchester Arms Company before he acquired an interest in the Ball and Roller Bearing Company in Danbury, Conn. in 1966. He worked there until his passing. He was an active part of the global bearing manufacturing industry for 56 years. His industry knowledge and ability to manufacture bearings of many makes and models was extraordinary. He will be missed by the industry and his many colleagues. In addition to his career in manufacturing, Michael spent over 35 years working in retail selling menswear. Michael was fond of the friendships he developed through this secondary career and continued this work until 2019 at the age of 84.

Michael was predeceased by his ex-wife of 25 years, Shirley Ellen Toothaker, who he married in 1958. They had four children; Michael Brooke Smith, Gretchen Gilpin Smith (Thermer), Nathaniel Newlin Smith, Evan Thomas Smith and 10 grandchildren. They lived in Newtown, Conn. and were active members of the community for many years. After raising his family, Michael moved to Southbury, Conn. and later to Roxbury, Conn.

He was always up for a trip or a visit and enjoyed taking an active role in the lives of his 10 grandchildren. He was never happier than when he spent time in his beloved State of Maine. He was particularly fond of sailing and spending time on or near the water.

The family will hold a private interment ceremony at the family burial plot in Brunswick in July. Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St., Newtown, Conn. assisted the family.

