AUBURN – Kathi S. (St. Clair) Benton, 64, of Auburn, died Monday Dec. 26, 2022, following a brief battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife and high school sweetheart of Mark N. Benton.

Born in Biddeford on June 17, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Ina St. Clair. She was raised and educated in Lyman and was a 1976 graduate of Massabesic High School. Kathi then studied at Husson College in Bangor, graduating in 1978.

Working as a medical and legal transcriptionist for over 25 years from homes in Maine and California, Kathi preceded the work-from-home movement long before most.

Over the years and despite her struggles with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Uveitis, Kathi lived a full life filled with friends, family, travel, and enriching experiences like silent retreats in the hills of Northern California. All captured in a book she authored for those closest to her in 2020.

She leaves husband Mark Benton; daughter, Lesley Eshelman and her husband Derek of Great Barrington, Mass., son, Ryan Benton of Auburn; and four grandchildren, Taylor, Max, Braydan and Kaisley Benton.

A memorial service will be held at the Cumberland Congregational Church in Cumberland on Jan. 14, at 10 a.m.

Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.

In place of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Dempsey Center.

