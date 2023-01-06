SCARBOROUGH – Roger McGann passed away Dec. 14, 2022 at The Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough following an extended illness.

Roger was born in Portland on July 24, 1953 to Donald McGann and Lois Bailey McGann.

Roger was blessed to reside at 808 High Street, Bath, and be affiliated with the Elmhurst group for many years after the death of his parents. While at 808 High Street he was employed by Gritty McDuff in Freeport.

He spent the last years of his life at Hawthorne House, Freeport. The family wishes to thanks all members of these facilities for their kindness and dedication to Roger. They all enabled Roger to lead a full, happy life.

A special Thank You to Heather Dodge for assuming Guardianship for Roger during the last year.

Roger was predeceased by his father, Donald McGann, mother, Lois McGann, stepmother, Kay McGann; grandmothers Annie McGann and Laura Bailey; as well as many aunts and uncles.

Roger is survived by his sister, Karen McGann of Freeport. He leaves several stepsisters, brothers and cousins.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous