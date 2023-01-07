KENNEBUNKPORT – James “Jim” Fitzgerald Jr. passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, at SMHC with his family by his side.

Jim was born on April 17, 1945, in Baltimore, Md., son of James Sr. and Virginia May Vince. Jim spent his first few years in Maryland, then moved with his family to Wildwood Crest, NJ, where he grew up. After high school, Jim attended the Wheeling Jesuit University in Wheeling, WV, where upon graduation he enlisted in the military and served his country during the Vietnam War.

He reported to Craig Air Force Base in Selma, Ala. for pilot training. Jim flew B- 52’s throughout the Vietnam War, first as a co-pilot, then as a pilot. He and his crew reported to Guam from Loring Air Force Base in Maine. He and his crew flew combat missions throughout southern Vietnam through the remainder of the war. Jim was very proud of his service to his country.

Following his service, Jim moved to the Portland area of Maine. He began to explore his love of performing and theater with a local community theater, The Portland Players. He also served on the Board of Trustees, and eventually became the president of The Portland Stage Company. Additionally, during this time he began a career at UNUM that lasted for over 15 years.

Following his years in the Portland area, he moved to Kennebunkport and met his soulmate, Betsy. They both shared the same birthday…April 17, but not the same year. They were married in Cape Porpoise on Oct. 18, 1997. Jim and Betsy worked in real estate in the York County area for many years. They made many friends from near and far. They loved to travel. They traveled to Europe several times and took many cruises…the most recent in the spring of 2022. Jim loved going to Disney World, too. He always had more fun than the kids!

Jim was a committed volunteer on many local committees. He was a proud member of the Kennebunkport Business Association and looked forward to doing the countdown for the lighting of the Prelude Christmas tree every year. He even recorded it during the pandemic. He was a volunteer with the United Way of York County, York County Community College, Habitat for Humanity, Kennebunkport Heritage Housing Trust, volunteer auctioneer at various events. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport.

Jim loved to cook and always went all out during the holidays…. his favorite time of year. He loved to try new recipes. His salsa and lobster dips were the best! The gardens he maintained were beautiful and you could always find him puttering in the garden or just enjoying his yard!

Jim was really larger than life and will be missed by all. He is survived by his wife, Betsy; his daughter, Cheyenne Scola, her husband, Sam, and their sons, Bryson and Rowen; and his son Christopher (by a previous marriage), his wife, Jessica, and their sons, Charlie and Emmet. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Marx and her husband Pete of California. His dog Frankie will miss him, too!

A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2023.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Jim’s Book of Memories at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Travis Mills Foundation

647 Castle Island Rd.

Mt. Vernon, ME 04352 or:

Wounded Warrior Project

4899 Belfort Road

Suite 300

Jacksonville, FL 32256 or at:

https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043

