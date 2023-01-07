FALMOUTH – Ronald Grant Thurston of Falmouth, went Ad Astra on Jan. 4, 2023.

Born on Sept. 12, 1936 in Rumford, Ron was a graduate of Deering High School and the University of Maine where he was a proud member of the Fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta and where he made many life long friends.

His work career took him to Portland, Bangor, East Eddington, Levant, Readfield, Augusta, Winthrop and to his retirement in Falmouth. His career was in the healthcare industry, ending with a long tenure as Executive Director at Maine Healthcare Association.

His marriage to Isabella made him a citizen of Scotland as well, and London and Glasgow became among his favorite cities. Ron and Issie made frequent trips “across the pond” to visit with family and the new and old friends they made in their travels along the way. During one of their trips, he decided to start a haggis business and he and Issie made lifelong friends with the business partners from Scotland, traveling with them in Scotland and hosting them in Maine. He and Issie also enjoyed weekly “date nights” at their local restaurant, first the Falmouth Sea Grill, and later The Dockside, where everyone knew “The Thurston’s”.

Ron’s life was guided by aphorisms he collected and tried to live by. One, a Scottish Irish prayer: “Lord grant that I may always be right, for Thou knowest I am hard to turn.”, and Thoreau’s “Simplify, Simplify, Simplify”. Ron often expressed his feelings in poetry and created a memoir of his poems in 2018 for the family.

Ron became an Eagle Scout at the age of 15 and learned the Scout’s pledge to always leave the campsite cleaner than you found it. Be a steward of the land and of life itself in whatever form. He practiced that pledge throughout his life with varying degrees of success and passed it on to his children.

Ron had a laugh that filled the room and a fierce love for his family and friends. He will be missed by all that had the good fortune to know him.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Isabella; and children Ronald Thurston II, Deborah Thurston, Barbara Beckwith (Tom), Susan MacDonald (Brian) and Carla Burhoe (Tom); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his sister, Donna Thurston.

He was predeceased by his parents Donald and Harriet Thurston; sister, True Gauvin; former wife, Virginia Hillman Thurston; and many of his Deering Center friends and Fiji brothers.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, where a light reception will follow.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Ron’s online guest book.

