WILDWOOD, Fla. – Dr. Burton Irwin “Burt” Rosenthal passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at age 93, in The Villages, Fla.
He was predeceased by parents Samuel and Edith. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Power Rosenthal; his children Courtney Rosenthal and Margot Rivelis; grandchildren Melissa Rivelis-Clarke and Sam Rivelis; sister Rosalyn Feinberg, and sister-in-law Jacqueline Curley. Burt’s spirit will be missed by many who knew him.
He was a man of many talents. In addition to his work as an optometrist, Burt enjoyed playing the piano and could instantly light up a room with music and song. He loved to sing and dance with his loving wife, JoAnn, right into his 90’s. And golf, a hole in one? Yes!
Burt was blessed with caring friends whom JoAnn and his extended family would like to thank for their help in these last years.
Private graveside services will be held in the spring, 2023. For more information please visit https://phaneuf.net/obituaries.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.