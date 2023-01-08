LEWISTON – Carmella Rose Crafts passed away on Jan. 2, 2023 after a short stay at Central Maine Medical Center.

She was born on Jan. 13, 1939, the daughter of Anthony DeBurra, Sr. and Pauline DeAngelis DeBurra. She grew up in Auburn and graduated from Edward Little High School as part of the class of 1957. After graduation she married her high school sweetheart Chauncey Crafts on Nov. 29, 1958. Shortly thereafter they moved to Lisbon Falls.

Professionally, she worked as an assistant manager in a payroll office in Auburn. Later, she became the first woman to drive a school bus in the state of Maine and achieved an FCC certificate for safe driving. She worked for the Lisbon Recreation Department and the Brunswick Transportation Company. While her daughter was young she threw herself into being a mother. She was always involved in her daughter’s activities and volunteered for leadership in both the Brownies and the Girl Scouts.

Later she became a notary public and then a dedimus justice in both Maine and Florida; performing many weddings and legal certifications in both states. Mrs. Crafts was elected and served on the Lisbon Library Governing Board. She also received a phlebotomy certificate from Central Maine Community College.

She was predeceased by her husband, Chauncey Crafts; and her daughter, Gina Crafts Mason.

Carmella leaves behind her grandchildren Garrett and Rebekah Mason and their daughter Piper of Lisbon Falls; and Haley Mason of Lisbon Falls. She also leaves behind her son-in-law, Rick Mason of Lisbon; as well as her daughter, Amy and Gil Hollander of Jupiter, Fla. and their three sons Jordan, Everett, and Alex.

On line condolences can be shared at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

Visitation Crosman Funeral Home Thursday Jan. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral will be held on Friday Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at Lisbon Falls Baptist Church, 555 Lisbon St., Lisbon Falls. Committal will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.