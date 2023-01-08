HOLLIS – Debra V. (Hanson) Silver, 61, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Saturday Jan. 14 from 1-2 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at the Bonny Eagle High School Gymnasium, 700 Saco Rd., Standish.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the

Bonny Eagle Backpack Program,

Attn: Ruth Warren,

45 Fort Hill Rd.,

Standish, ME 04084,

please write

In Memory of Deb Silver

in the memo line