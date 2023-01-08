FALMOUTH – Elinor J. Reynolds, born July 23, 1923 to John R. Jordan and Paula H. Jordan of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on Dec. 29, 2022, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth.

Elinor grew up in Cape Elizabeth, graduating from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1940 and earned a B.A. from Mt. Holyoke College in Massachusetts in 1944. She worked in New York City, N.Y. for a brief time before returning to Maine to marry and raise a family.

Elinor began her teaching career in the Portland Public Schools in the ‘60s. She and others were instrumental in bringing foreign languages to the junior high schools in Portland at that time. She first taught English at Jack Junior High School and then Spanish, French and Latin at Lyman Moore Junior High, earned an MEd from USM in 1972 and retired in the ‘80s. For a number of years she taught in the Adult Education program in Portland.

After retiring, Elinor spent many years enjoying her grandchildren, travel abroad and opera. Her love of reading found an outlet in the Jane Austen Society of North America and, for many years, working as the librarian for the Maine Charitable Mechanic Association in Portland. She was a long-time member and dedicated worker of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Portland and of the Mother Church in Boston, Mass.

Elinor was predeceased by her parents; brother, David Jordan; and a son, Barnie Reynolds.

She is survived by a son, John W. Reynolds (Mary) of Crawfordville, Fla., their children Paula and Sean Reynolds; a son, David S. Reynolds (Donna) of Westbrook, their son, Jesse Reynolds; a daughter, Sally Reynolds of South Portland and her children, Caitlin, Johnna and Eric Landau. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren; a niece; and several cousins.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth and The Landing in Cape Elizabeth for their dedicated care and compassion.

A service will be held later in the spring or summer.