SACO – Lee Ann stopped saying “Maybe later on” on Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:49 p.m. She was the youngest of the three Pressley family children. Her second most spoken phrase was “I miss my mom and dad”; and now she has joined them.
She was special and her life was too, enhanced by her loving family. She loved people, music, coffee ice cream, swimming, cats, pizza, the color yellow and shopping at Big Lots.
Her sister and brother want to give thanks for all who cared for her and a special thank you for the countless staff at Creative Work systems. They were instrumental and provided Lee Ann with the love and care that served her life for decades.
