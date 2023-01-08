SCARBOROUGH – George Harley Goforth, 94, of Scarborough, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023 at Piper Shores in Scarborough.

George was born in Weymouth, Mass. on Oct. 13, 1928 to Robert and Grace (Bruerton) Goforth. He graduated from Hartland Academy (Maine) in 1946 and from Maine Teachers College in Farmington in 1950. In 1957 he earned a master’s in education from the University of Maine.

George met Ruth Priscilla Gibbs while attending college and they were married for 68 years.

George had careers that included teaching, being Superintendent of Schools and selling schoolbooks. He enjoyed traveling around the United States, golfing, gardening and bird watching. He loved time with his family and their cottage in Ocean Park was often a family gathering spot.

George is survived by his daughter, Patricia Cosgrove and her husband William, his son, Gregory Goforth and his wife Suzanne, and his daughter, Brenda Martel and her husband Scott; as well as six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

George was predeceased by his wife, Ruth; and his daughter, Linda Kanora of Green Valley, Ariz.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco.

