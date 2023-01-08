Stewart, William Wayne 82, of Long Island, Dec. 27, 2022, in Scarborough. Memorial & Celebration of Life July 22, Long Island VFW Hall. Arrangements Jones, Rich, & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland
