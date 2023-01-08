CANTON, Conn. – “Her lovely face was lit by a beautiful soul. She made me feel loved every time we visited your family’s home.” “What a beautiful woman – so generous with her love and kindness, which she shared with all; a treasure we will hold in our hearts forever.” “So many of us loved this wonderful lady.” “Our beloved Aunt, Grandmother and Mom; so generous with her love.”

These are just a few of the many warm thoughts expressed upon the news of the passing of Janice on New Year’s Day. Janice was born in Philadelphia, Pa. June 5, 1928 to William Porter Downey and Esther Hanning Downey. She spent part of her childhood in Queens, N.Y. before her family settled in Collinsville, Conn. She graduated from Canton High School in 1946 before attending the University of Connecticut.

While in college she met the love of her life, Dick Anderson, on a blind date arranged by her brother, Porter, who was also Dick’s college roommate. Perhaps the most successful blind date in history, they married in 1949 and honeymooned in New Hampshire where they continued to spend every summer of their retirement; a retirement full and happy and rich with many friendships. They marked their 70th anniversary prior to Dick’s passing in 2019.

Janice was the mother of four children and her life revolved around them and the rest of her extended family. She was a wonderful cook and hostess and loved to host family gatherings at holidays and other special occasions. She was active in various community endeavors, especially those revolving around children. She worked at a home for troubled children, became a leader of Brownie and Girl Scout troops and was active in Canton Benefit Productions, raising money for local education. But her most important legacy is the love and kindness she showed to everyone, and how she taught others to love. She was the nicest, sweetest person, cultivating a wide circle of friends and teaching her family so much through the example of how she led her life.

Janice was predeceased by her loving husband, Dick; her three siblings, Barbara Keyser, Porter Downey and Rachel Ann Bennett; and two grandchildren, Thomas Anderson and Jeffrey Anderson.

She is survived by her four children, David Anderson (Lauren Anderson), Russell Anderson (Beth Anderson), Hugh Anderson (Marcia Anderson) and Susan Rizzuto (Chris Maurer); nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom adored her and will miss her greatly.

A memorial service for Janice and Dick will be held in Canton, Conn. in the spring. Please visit her Book of Memories at http://www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

In lieu of flowers,

the family suggests donations to the

Connecticut Foodshare (ctfoodshare.org) or to the

Loon Preservation Committee (loon.org).