FALMOUTH – Kenneth E. Waxman, of Falmouth, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023 at The Mooring at the Downs, Scarborough.

Born to Beatrice and Gerald Waxman in the midst of the Great Depression, Ken lived a colorful and fulfilling life.

He graduated from Deering High School in 1951, having distinguished himself not only as Regional Debate Team Champion, Drama Club President, and leading Portland Players actor, but also as a consummate prankster who wasn’t above jumping out the boys’ bathroom window after attendance was taken.

Ken continued on to Boston University, carrying out his college years with signature flair. From playing Hamlet in modern dress; to working 80-hour-weeks at three summer jobs in advertising/television/radio; to orchestrating on-location photoshoots with a basket of “fit” clothespins stashed in his Studebaker convertible; everything he did somehow seemed larger than life.

Just before senior year, Ken married Joanne Silverman of Portland. The newlyweds flouted convention and set up house in a beautiful Beacon Street flat their final year of college. After returning to Portland to take over his ailing father’s car business, Ken enjoyed a long, successful one-man career wholesaling late-model foreign cars, a job he likened to “a game”.

Together, Ken and Joanne raised three daughters, traveled widely, excelled at their respective careers, and kept politically and culturally active. They were instrumental in establishing Portland’s NAACP chapter during the Civil Rights era, and spearheaded the annual Temple Beth El Art Show. Ken also held board positions at the Skowhegan Summer Residency Program and Portland Stage Company.

For many years, Ken’s home was a place where non-traditional art challenged its viewers; where politicians, intellectuals, and artists mingled; and where neighborhood kids felt safe and “heard” by the coolest Dad on the block.

After Joanne Waxman’s death in 1992, Ken was blessed with a second love found with Barbara O’Hare, his partner of 30 years. He and Barbara traveled, enjoyed a second home in Arizona, and took great pleasure in watching each other’s children and grandchildren grow and thrive.

Ken is survived by partner, Barbara, and her family; daughters Rebecca Waxman Sneed of South Portland (Doug Sneed), Jane Waxman of Brunswick, and Paula Zeitlin of Cape Elizabeth (Jamie Zeitlin); grandchildren JoJo Zeitlin, Ari Zeitlin, and Noa Waxman; brother, Richard Waxman of Sonoma, Calif. (Susan Waxman); lifelong friends Stevie and Judy Halpert of Portland; “special cousins” Rory and David Jones of New Canaan, Conn.; and many other friends and family members who loved and were beloved by Ken.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no formal service or burial. To share memories of Kenneth or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

