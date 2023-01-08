SANFORD – Marie Jacques passed away at home with her children and grandchildren by her side on Dec. 22, 2022 after a short illness. She would have celebrated her 95th birthday at the end of the month.

Marie was born on Dec. 31, 1927, in Sanford to Francois “Frank” and Alice (Frechette) Collette. Marie attended local schools and had a scholarship for her high school education at Mt. Merici School in Waterville. After two years at Mt. Merici, she returned to Sanford to finish her education at St. Ignatius High School, graduating in 1947.

During her high school years and beyond she worked a variety of jobs including being a clerk at Woolworths, and Sears, a payroll clerk and mender at Goodall Mills and her longest term of employment as a mender at Seamloc Loma Loom Carpets. When her husband was diagnosed with cancer, she took a leave of absence to care for him until his passing in 1980.

After her husband’s death, she returned to the work force at Cyro. Marie continued to work there until 1988, when she made the choice to take her mother into her home and care for her. At this time, she also chose to provide childcare for six of her grandchildren over the next 20-plus years.

“Memere”, as she was fondly referred to by her children, grandchildren and their many friends, was a familiar sight as she attended school activities, sporting events, baptisms, first communions and confirmations through the years. These events were followed by graduations and marriages. This fall, she attended two of her grandchildren’s weddings.

Marie had many interests and was gifted artistically. Her ceramic figurines were to be cherished and for years her statues of the nativity were displayed in the park in downtown Sanford. She also sewed not only for her children but made many outfits for her nieces. Over the years, she made outfits for the children of St. Thomas School’s annual way of the cross. In addition, she knit and crocheted. The afghans, hats and slippers that she made are spread throughout family and friends in many places. Marie was also an excellent cook providing many treats for summer gatherings at the camp. Her specialties included seafood chowder and her father’s recipe for “Frico.”

Her most favorite place was the family camp in Acton. She worked with her father on the camp and landscaping for several years in the late 1950s and enjoyed many family gatherings there. In later years, when her son had a new camp built, she stained and varnished all the woodwork and cabinets. There was nothing she enjoyed more than barbecues, birthday celebrations and other events with her children and grandchildren in the ensuing years. She had a special place in the kitchen, where she could look out the window or knit or crochet as she was surrounded by family.

Through the years, Marie traveled extensively with family and friends. She greatly enjoyed her visits to Las Vegas, Nev., Florida, the Poconos, Niagara Falls, Canada, New York and several trips to Washington, D.C. to name a few.

Not only did she enjoy watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports, but she also followed the Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots on television. When she was first married, she and her husband attended several Red Sox games. She would speak of the times that they would sit with the players’ wives. She met Jimmy Piersall on one of her trips to Boston, Mass. She also enjoyed traveling to Orono to attend the women’s basketball annual Thanksgiving tournament.

Marie was a faithful Catholic and was a member of St. Ignatius Parish for many years. She volunteered at St. Ignatius as a religious education teacher. She was also active in the Cursillo movement. After attending her Cursillo, she became involved as a team leader. In later years, she was a member of Holy Family Church and then St. Therese of Lisieux parish. She was a woman of great faith and held close to her belief through many challenges in life including serious illnesses, deaths of loved ones and the struggles of her children and grandchildren through the years. One of her lasting sayings was, “Do your best, and let God do the rest.”

Marie was predeceased by her parents; husband, Albert Jacques; sisters Regina Collette and Beatrice (Donald) Coutu, brothers Roger (Clarisse) Collette, and Leonard (Theresa) Collette.

She is survived by her children Frances (Mickey) Daney Lancaster, Michael (Donna) Jacques and Susan (James) Dubois. She leaves eight grandchildren, Raymond and Christopher Daney, Sarah, Joshua, and Michelle (Alex) Ingerson Jacques, Christopher (Lenore), Heidi (Bryant) Heimbach, and Brian Dubois; great-grandchildren Sierra, Maya and Tyler Daney; and one great-great-grandchild, Daniel Daney. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be celebrated at Holy Family Church on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.