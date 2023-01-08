STANDISH – On Dec. 30, 2022, Roberta Lynn Holling suddenly and unexpectedly was called Home to God and her beloved husband, Richard. Roberta suffered from many illnesses over the last three years, which she endured and battled bravely.

Roberta was born on Feb. 7, 1958, in Sebago, to parents Paul and Helen Berry. Roberta was married to the love of her life, Richard, on July 2, 1981. They spent 37 wonderful years together raising their children and building their business until Richard’s passing in 2018.

Roberta and her husband owned and operated Portland Limousine for over 20 years together. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother, who was not afraid to speak her mind. She loved to play the slot machines and listen to classic country music, especially Loretta Lynn. She loved sweets; cream horns were her favorite. She will be forever missed by her children and the many people who were blessed to know her.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Holling and is survived by her loving children Bobbi Jo and Richard; her dog, Captain; and siblings Laura, Pam, Susan and John.

To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

Donations can be made in her name to

Make A Wish Maine,

66 Mussey Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

﻿