NEW GLOUCESTER – Vera E. (Sawyer) Berry of New Gloucester, passed away on Dec. 29, 2022 at her home.

She was born in Gray on July 20, 1933 and was raised by her adoring grandparents Charles and Josephine Sawyer. Vera was a resident of the Gray/New Gloucester area for almost her entire life. She attended the one room school house on Mayall Road in Gray and later Pennell Institute. She began attending school at 4 years old when she showed up at the school, which was just next door, and took a seat. She was quick witted and allowed to stay. Vera’s strong will to navigate life on her own terms started very early and persisted throughout her life.

Vera worked a wide variety of jobs while raising eight children, for a long time on her own. She valued her independence in life and it defined her.

Vera loved to cook, grow things, knit, play cards and observe the natural wonders of the world around her. She was always doing and planning, even at the very end of her life.

She loved traveling and exploring Maine by motorcycle and snowmobile with her husband, Al. Later, she would let someone else do the driving on a red Trike, built by Al, who drove as Vera directed from the back.

She is survived by her patient and loving husband of 41 years, Albert Berry; four of her eight children; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be remembered for her tenacious spirit to all who knew and loved her. As an independent woman born in the ’30s, Vera did not see herself as breaking the rules, because she decided she was the one who would write them.

There will be a spring burial in Lower Gloucester Cemetery, as she wished.

