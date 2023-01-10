This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need, while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona by giving blood or platelets. As the busy holiday season winds down and the threat of severe winter weather and seasonal illness cases continue to rise, January can be a tough time for donors to make and keep appointments.

To book a time to give, visit redcrossblood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. In partnership with the NFL, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

Upcoming opportunities:

TUESDAY

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road, Brunswick

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 321 Commercial St., Portland

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., West Bath Fire Dept, 192 State Road, Bath

Noon to 5 p.m., Sugarloaf Hotel, 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley

1 to 5:30 p.m., United Parish Congregational Church of Harrison and N. Bridgton, 77 Main St., Harrison

THURSDAY

1 to 5:30 p.m., Saint Matthews Church, 19 Dora Lane, Limerick

1 to 6 p.m., Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth

1 to 6 p.m., Winslow VFW, 175 Veterans Dr., Winslow

FRIDAY

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Maine Medical Center – Falmouth Campus, 5 Bucknam Road, Falmouth

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook

SATURDAY

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Central Church, 627 Route 3, South China

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Poland Town Hall, 1223 Maine Street, Rt. 26, Poland

MONDAY

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Town Hall, 17 Maple St., Cornish

Noon to 5 p.m., Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell

