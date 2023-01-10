AUBURN – Mary A. Maifeld, 55, of Andover Road, Rumford, died Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023 at The Hospice House in Auburn with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Rumford on April 16, 1967 a daughter of Clayton and Denise (Boulanger) Libby. She was educated in Dixfield schools and graduated from Dirigo High School Class of 1985.

Mary married her true love Douglas Maifeld on April 29, 1989. Together they settled in Rumford and started their family. She worked for Hannaford in Rumford for 37 years, where she and Douglas met, while holding several different department manager positions. She loved her job and treasured her many customers and colleagues she met over the years.

Mary enjoyed traveling especially to the National Parks. She enjoyed crafts in her Washi Room, watching her wild birds on the bird feeders and her pets. She loved and cherished her time with family, especially her granddaughter Harper, who called her Nammy. She was one of the most positive people you would ever meet, even through her fight with cancer. She had a huge heart and spread love and joy to everyone she met. She will be missed by all.

﻿She is survived by her husband of 33 years Douglas of Rumford; her father Clayton Libby of Wilton; her two daughters, Meagan Maifeld and boyfriend Whitey Moulton of Peru, and Rebecca Maifeld of Hyattsville, Md.; her granddaughter Harper Maifeld of Peru; her siblings: Becky Robichaud and husband Peter of Wilton, Lester Libby and wife Teri of Bremerton, Wash., Linda Hamel and husband Wayne of Roxbury, Patricia Eastman and husband Gary of Peru and Herschel Libby of Carthage; her father-in-law Henry Maifeld of Rumford; several nieces, nephews and in-laws; and her dogs Nala, Bode, Duke and Lily. She was predeceased by her mother Denise Libby, her mother-in-law Isobel Maifeld; two dogs Koda and Shania and several cats.

﻿On line condolences can be shared at thibaultremembrancecenter.com

﻿Visitation Thibault Funeral Home Thursday Jan. 12, from 10 – 12 p.m. with funeral to follow at noon at the funeral home and available through facebook, on the Thibault Funeral Home Page, for those unavailable to attend in person from out of town / state. Committal will be held in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in Dixfield. Arrangements are under the care of Thibault Remembrance Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford 364-4366.

﻿