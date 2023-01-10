BRIDGTON – Edwin Lachtara, 72, of Bridgton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Springfield, Mass. on March 31, 1950, the son of the late Stanley Lachtara and Rose (Balydga) Lachtara.

After attending Tech Highschool in Springfield Mass, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western New England College in 1972.

He met the love of his life, Sandy (Haskell) Lachtara in April 1969 and shortly after he proposed in 1970 on New Year’s Eve. They married Jan. 8, 1972. They had three children, Erin (April), Lee and Steve.

Ed worked in retail and retired from Smaha’s Legion Square Market in South Portland after 27 years. After retirement he and his wife moved to Bridgton where they enjoyed gardening, bird watching, playing with their dogs and spending time with their grandchildren.

He was a kind, happy and goofy husband, father and grandpa. He always seemed to be happy and that stayed true to the very end. He was always making jokes, one of his famous lines: “Why was I born handsome instead of rich?”

He loved his kids and treasured his grandkids. He enjoyed baseball, his favorite position was ‘left out’ and loved the Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed watching football, rooting for his favorite team, the New England Patriots. He enjoyed family time and being active through tennis, walking, and camping.

Ed is survived by his wife, Sandy Lachtara; and three children, Erin (April) Lachtara, Lee Lachtara and Steve Lachtara and wife Jessica. Ed is also survived by his siblings Stanley Lachtara, June Swank and husband Tom, John and wife Michelle, Marianne McCue and husband John. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Ryann, Kole, and Dustin.

Ed was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Rose; and his sister, Patricia.

He was loved, cherished and now will be remembered by many family members that will miss the jokester…

A visiting hour will be held Friday, Jan. 13 from 12 to 1 p.m. to be followed by a memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. at Dolby Funeral Chapel 434 River Rd, Windham, ME 04062.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the

Cancer Center via the Snell Foundation Maine,

100 Campus Dr., Suite 108,

Scarborough, ME 04074 or

http://www.snellfoundationmaine.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous