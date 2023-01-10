BRUNSWICK – Henry M. Stupinski, 94, passed away peacefully Dec. 19, 2022, at Midcoast Hospital, Brunswick after a brief illness.

He was born in Wilmington, Del., but spent most of his childhood in Baltimore, Md. An accomplished high school athlete, he held interscholastic swimming records that stood for over a decade in Maryland. After serving his country in the US Marine Corps, he embarked on a lifelong career in shipbuilding. Among his many accomplishments, he oversaw construction of the US Navy’s first nuclear powered surface vessel, the USS Long Beach, CGN-9, and was Program Manager for the FFG class of ships, for Bath Iron Works.

Henry believed in community service, and freely donated his time and talents to many charities and organizations. Among these were the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Club, and Habitat for Humanity. As a longtime member of Brunswick Golf Club, he participated in many improvement projects of the club’s facilities.

In his free time, he enjoyed practicing his considerable skills as a master craftsman in carpentry, home renovation projects, furniture building, and golf club construction and repair for his friends and golfing buddies. He often accepted no more than a ‘thank you’ and the occasional cocktail for his work.

His wry sense of humor and direct, plain speaking manner was appreciated by everyone he met and will be missed.

He was preceded in death by Clara, his loving wife of 49 years; and his son Mark.

He is survived by sons Paul (Angela), Eric (Terri), Scott (Lori), daughter-in-law Kathleen; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Family was always his priority, and he took great pride in following the academic, athletic, and career achievements of his family.

Friends and family are invited to visit 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 noon, at St Charles Borromeo Church, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations

on his behalf to:

the Home Base Program http://www.giving.massgeneral.org

