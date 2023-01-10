CASCO – Janet L. Locke passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, of a brief illness at Bridgton Hospital.

Janet was predeceased by her husband Gary Lee Locke. She was the youngest of seven siblings, four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her oldest brother George Tracy. Her other siblings have predeceased her: Gloria Tracy Waugh Poland, Glenna Tracy Skillings, Barbara Tracy Frank, Virginia Tracy Burnell, and Ronald Tracy Jr.

She was born in Bridgton on Sept. 17, 1937, to parents Cora Ridlon Tracy and Ronald Tracy, Sr. She grew up in Naples, Maine in the family home built by her father across from the golf course.

Janet graduated from Bridgton High School in 1956 and attended the Maine College of Art in Portland. She married the love of her life, Gary Lee Locke, on June 16, 1957. The wedding took place at the home of her parents. It was so hot that day the record meant to play their wedding song (In The Garden) melted on the phonograph.

They traveled the country and made many great friends along the way. Finally settling in Casco. Janet and Gary owned the local grocery store, the Friendly Village Market, for several years. They both went on to have careers in the U.S. Postal Service. They enjoyed ice fishing, golf and camping and Frosty Parties with their friends the Wards, Jordans, Bells and Strouts.

She was a talented seamstress, she made her own wedding dress and worked for a fashion designer while living in Alaska. She was also a model for the same designer.

﻿Janet was an avid gardener and herbalist. At their home on Mayberry Hill she grew most of their vegetables and maintained several beautiful flower beds. She was a well-known artist and was commissioned to create a pen and ink of the village church that was used on the church’s notecards for many years. She also enjoyed interior design and was pretty handy with woodworking tools as well. Her vast and ever-changing Christmas display in the family home was one of her great joys during the Holiday Season.

﻿She is greatly missed by her daughter, Melanie Locke and partner Ed Domas; grandchildren Jazmin DeRice Miller and husband Chris Miller; great- granddaughter Wolfe Miller. Gabrielle DeRice and husband Seth Perkins, grandson Selwyn DeRice-Perkins.

﻿Her family is extremely grateful for the kind and professional care she received while living at Country Village Assisted living Center in Casco. She enjoyed spending time with the other residents and nurses along with Peanut Butter and the many children that visited.

﻿A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2023. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.