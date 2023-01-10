TOPSHAM – David Haining Wilson, 82, of Topsham, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023 without suffering and in peace at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick. Members of his large family from throughout the country provided love and support during his brief illness.

David was born on May 19, 1940 in New Haven, Conn., and was the son of former Skidmore College President Val H. Wilson and Ruth Rowe Wilson, alumni magazine editor and student advocate at Bates College. As the family moved he spent his formative years in Connecticut; Long Island, N.Y.; Morgantown, W.Va.; Denver, Colo.; and Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

David attended East High School, Denver, Colo., and was graduated from Saratoga Springs High School. He attended Colgate University and Union College. David had an extensive corporate executive and managerial career in the apparel and creative products industries. Among others his working life included: CF Hathaway, The Arrow Company, Mason and Sullivan, Carol Reed, Gump’s and Littleton Coin Company.

David was a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club and the Mount Washington Observatory. He thoroughly enjoyed several years service on the board of directors of Theater at Monmouth, Maine’s professional Shakespeare company. More recently and concerned with political disaffection David and resident friends from The Highlands, their senior living community, established a non-partisan series of “get out the vote” events. Given his marketing background the well-promoted series of events attracted many community residents, local office-seekers and both gubernatorial candidates.

In Denver, Colo., David was introduced to scouting. He was one of the 5 percent of young men in scouting to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. He earned every rank and merit and developed relationships with mentors whom he called upon for advice and counsel in later years. David cited scouting as his seminal experience for developing values which for seven decades guided his family, business, volunteer and personal affairs. His life in scouting provided access not only to pristine wilderness for hiking and camping but also skiing at a less commercial and more agreeable time. An accomplished skier he mastered slopes throughout the United States and Europe. When his four children are asked where they grew up they say: “On skis”!

David was a prolific reader with specific interests in history and anything to do with Maine. A brother said David had a “steel trap memory” and counted on David for recall on references, dates and events. David discovered much about his New England heritage on his mother’s side and was proud to claim 14 Mayflower passenger forebears. He was the first in the family to locate Civil War Union Army and Revolutionary War ancestors. David who carried his grandfather’s full name was equally appreciative of his Scots roots and conducted research about earlier generations from Clydebank, Scotland, his father’s birthplace. He had a keen sense of place and while the mountains were his first love a close second was the family cottage in Ocean Park, a summer community five generations of the Wilson family called home.

David had a rascal’s sense of humor, an infectious laugh and an ability to dispatch the matter at hand with a quip. Most of all he is remembered as a soft-spoken, gentle man. He brought civility to his working environment. A colleague from David’s volunteer days described David as “the voice of reason” when faced with settling conflicting points of view. A niece said it best: “He was always very kind, and funny, with a twinkle in his eye just like his mom”.

David leaves behind his beloved wife, confidant, caregiver, soul-spirit and friend, Jennifer Nisbet Wilson. He is survived by his children Brenda Gregory (Tim) of Hanna, Wyo., Bridget Wilson-Almond (Joe) of Cartersville, Ga., Karen Wilson (Skip Finch) of Canton, Ga., Matthew Wilson (Ashley) of Goffstown, N.H.; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. David is also survived by his five siblings, Carol, Alden, Nancy, Kathryn, James and their children.

He was predeceased by his parents; and by Rhoda Wilson Mullen, the mother of his daughters; and Sandra DeWitt Wilson, the mother of his son; grandson, Jake Byers; and niece, Heather Hawkins.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Mid Coast Hospital.

David’s ashes will be interred in the spring at the family location in Riverside Cemetery, Lewiston. A memorial service will follow.

Contributions may be made to:

The Highlands Resident Assistant Fund,

30 Governors Way,

Topsham, ME 04086