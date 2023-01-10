SOUTH PORTLAND – John Samuel Main, 69, of South Portland passed away at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital in Houston, Texas with family by his side on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

He was born on May 21, 1953 in Portland, the son of Genevieve Samuel Main. John grew up in South Portland where he attended South Portland High School and completed his senior year while living with family in Vancouver, British Columbia. John eventually entered the building trade and worked as manager of the cabinet shop at Fox Lumber Company, eventually starting his own contracting business. He took a break from construction for a time, owning and operating an optical lab in Biddeford, before restarting his contracting business to finish out his career.

﻿A performer from the age of five, he was very active in the local theatre community, proving himself a talented singer, actor, and dancer. It was in this community where he met his future wife and love of his life, Elizabeth “Betsy” Hollinshead, to whom he was married for 32 years until her passing in 2012. John continued to be active with local community theatres, as well as the Portland Community Chorus. It was through PCC that he met Kathy Whitmore, who would later become his partner, and with whom he shared eight years of loving companionship and adventures. He was also active at First United Methodist, Thornton Heights United Methodist, and North Pownal Methodist Churches, as a member of the Messengers of Hope quartet, and as a volunteer at Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

﻿His favorite places were Star Island, Higgins Beach, and his “Uncle Bob’s” camp.

﻿He is survived by son, Andrew, daughter-in-law, Lauretta; sister, Audrey, and her husband Sam Sawan, sister-in-law, Nancy and her husband Verne Berube; partner, Kathy; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Betsy; and his mother, Genevieve Main.

﻿Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. The funeral will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. at Thornton Heights United Methodist Church, 100 Westbrook Street, South Portland.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the:

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098

http://www.arlgp.org.

