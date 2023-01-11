SACO – Isabelle Spulick, 85, passed away Sunday Jan. 8, 2023 at the Seal Rock Health Care in Saco. She was born Dec. 13, 1937 in Saco, the daughter of James and Emma Sevigny Benson.

She was predeceased by a son David Spulick, son-in-law Michael Letourneau; brothers Raymond Benson, James Benson and Paul Benson, sister Doris Grenier; and a great-grandchild Jay .

Survivors include daughter Nancy Letourneau of Sanford; a brother Robert Benson, a sister Irene Morin, a daughter-in-law Bernadette Spulick of Saco; three granddaughters; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours are to be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 from 11 a..m – 12 p.m., followed by a noon time service at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

