OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Jo Servadio Ayotte, 66, of Old Orchard Beach, died on Dec. 24, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Jo was born to Lorraine and Walter Beaulieu in 1956 and was the second youngest of six children.

Along with her husband, she owned and operated the Riptide Raw Bar and Mr. Goodbar in Old Orchard Beach for 20 years and retired in Florida. She was an artist and enjoyed painting, sewing, and crafting. She was known for her compassion, charisma, and amazing sense humor and stories. She was beloved by many and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Renald Ayotte; two children, Andrea Servadio and Lucas Servadio; sisters Elizabeth Hart and Theresa Wellborn, brother-in law, Bart Wellborn; mother, Lorraine Beaulieu; four grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

We encourage those that knew her to share your memories, stories, love, and laughter on her Tribute Wall at https://www.hopememorial.com/obituaries/Jo-Servadio—Ayotte?obId=26824622#/celebrationWall. Through your stories and photos, her life impact can be seen and cherished by all and will be put into a commemorative book. We look forward to seeing everyone in May 2023 for her Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the only non-profit hospice center in Maine, Hospice of Southern Maine.