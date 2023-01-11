Purvis, Clifford A. 86, of Saco, Jan. 8. Calling hours, Thornton Academy’s Atrium, Saco, 9 to 11 a.m., Jan. 14. Memorial service will follow 11 am, Garland Auditorium at Thornton Academy
