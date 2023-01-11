HOLLIS – Tammy Lynne Plouffe, 61, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 8, 2023, at her home in Hanies City, Fla. She was born on Feb. 21, 1961 in Portland to Cynthia St. Amand and Maurice Pinkham of Buxton.

Tammy attended and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 1979. She married the love of her life Benjamin Plouffe on May 21, 1982.

Tammy enjoyed meeting people and was active in the Hollis Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She was well known from her time at Low’s Variety and Deer Pond Variety, she drove school bus for the SAD6 for 10 years, took care of children in her home daycare and retired from TruChoice Federal Credit Union in Buxton in 2021.

She will be forever remembered for her laugh, her fun-loving spirit and her love of family. Spending time at the campground in Hiram was especially important to her in years with her family and friends.

Tammy is survived by her three children, Christie and husband Paul Libby, Joseph Plouffe and wife Tonya, Samantha and husband John Anthony; as well as her grandson Evan; and many cherished grand dogs.

﻿Tammy is also survived by her mother, Cynthia St. Amand; sister, Rebecca Hebert; and many loved cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Kennie; and stepfather, Reginald St. Amand.

A service will be held in the spring at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Hollis.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Tammy was an avid dog lover, in lieu of flowers please make donations to your local Animal shelter or Rescue in her name