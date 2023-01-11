Science scholarship

a tribute to Lisa Eid

The Lisa Eid Scholarship Endowment has been established at the Catholic Foundation of Maine. Lisa Eid, a Lewiston native, died from cancer in 2021 at the age of 53. The scholarship will go to a Maine high school senior who plans to enter a science-related field, especially one focused on cancer research. Her husband, David Aid, sports director at WGME, says when she received her diagnosis, she wanted to learn as much as possible about the disease. “Science became a passion for her.”

The endowment was established through the help of Chris Bessie and Lou Dearborn, who donated proceeds from their annual charitable event, Battle for the Whistle Golf Tournament. The scholarship amount will depend on how much the endowment grows, but Eid says he hopes for it to be at least $1,500 and he plans to make up the difference until it reaches there.

Baxter Academy student

is top writer in contest

Jules Vázquez, age 15 of South Portland, is the winner of the 16th annual statewide writing contest. Vázquez’s winning poem, “Older Sister to Younger Brother,” was selected as the winner by a panel of 24 judges that included educators, local authors, Telling Room alumni and current Telling Room students. The winner receives publication in The Telling Room’s annual anthology of youth writing, as well as a cash prize of $250. Vázquez is a sophomore at Baxter Academy For Technology and Science and a dancer for Maine State Ballet.

