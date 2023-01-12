SOUTH PORTLAND – Anthony S. Gignac, 64, of Main Street in South Portland, passed away peacefully Friday Jan 6, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Portland, where he spent most his childhood. He was a standout football and track athlete at Portland High School. After high school he attended MCI for a year when he got a full scholarship to Eastern New Mexico University to play football. He also loved to fish with his kids whenever he got a chance.

He was predeceased by his father Louis H. Gignac, mother Antoinette Ferrante Gignac; and brother Louis H Gignac Jr.

He is survived by sisters Diane Tanerillo and Mary Louise Waterhouse and brothers Phillip Gignac and wife Janet and Edward Gignac and wife Heidi; sons Robert Gignac and wife Stephanie, Anthony Gignac and Vincent Gignac; grandkids Luca and Gianni Gignac, Adalina and Natanael Gignac; and many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephew.

Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Sunday Jan. 15, 2023 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue with a prayer service to follow at 2 p.m. Following the service, a Celebration of Tony’s life will be at the Portland Eagles until 5 p.m.

To share memories of Tony or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

