BELMONT – Barbara Anne Emery, 84, of Belmont, passed away of natural causes at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast on Jan. 2, 2023. She was born in Searsmont on July 22, 1938, the daughter of Everett and Shirley Norwood. She attended Hall-Dale High School and later obtained her GED.

She married Edward Emery on July 2, 1955. Later they moved to Bath where she was a stay-at-home mom until their three sons were all in school. She then worked for the Bath School Lunch Program for several years.

Barbara was a life-long member in the Order of the Eastern Star and the National Grange in the Bath area and later in the Belmont area where they moved in 1987. Barb enjoyed cooking, yard sales, Bingo, feeding the hummingbirds, and playing cribbage with Ed.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents; her two sisters, Joanne Ballard and Virginia Wilson, and her brother Billy Norwood. Her husband, Edward I Emery, of 66 years passed in August 2021.

She is survived by her three sons, Rickie Emery of St. Petersburg, Fla., Timothy and Marsha Emery of Wiscasset and Thomas and Celeste Emery of North Yarmouth. Barbara is also survived by her six grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob, Lauren, Isaak, Siana and Marinna, and three great grandchildren.