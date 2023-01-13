WEST BATH – Mary Alice Barter, 84, of Hill Road died Wednesday, Jan, 4, 2023, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born in Topsham on June 16, 1938, a daughter of George J. and Dorothy A. (Field) Lacy.

Mary graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1957. She was a licensed hairdresser in Connecticut and on Oct. 28, 1961, she married Merrill J. Barter. She was employed at Health-Tex and WIGY radio station in West Bath. She then was self-employed as a house cleaner.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bath.

Mary enjoyed horses, bowling, reading, and sewing in her younger years. Also, crossword puzzles, word searches and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She also enjoyed going to the movies and especially spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband Merrill J. Barter on Nov. 14, 2015.

She is survived by one son, Tim M. Barter of West bath, two daughters, Lacy A. Collins of West Bath and Susan M. Pike and her husband Chris of Virginia Beach, Va.; two sisters, Ginger Jewett and her husband Bob of Bath and Nancy Nixdorf of Fulton, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Krystal McFetridge, Kyle Barter, Courtney Pike, Darrin Pike, Eric Pike and Nathan Pike.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath in the spring. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Donations may be made to:

American Diabetes Association

P.O. Box 15829

Arlington, VA 22215 or http://www.diabetes.org.