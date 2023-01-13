LEWISTON – Marsha Marie Potts, 66, of Porter, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was predeceased by her husband John Larry Potts Sr.
She is survived by two children, Marcie Farley and John Potts Jr.; four grandchildren, Nathan Farley, Bradley Farley, Jacob Potts and Annabelle Potts; and one great-grandchild, Bentley Farley. She is also survived by three sisters and one brother.
She was a good mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by everyone.
There will be a graveside service in May 2023.
