SACO – Clayton “Joey” Anderson, 67, of Anderson Lane, passed away Monday Jan. 10, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Portland Jan. 7, 1956 the son of William and Amy Fullerton Anderson.

Joey attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy. He worked for many years as a welder for the Hew’s Company and later for Great Dane. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, anything outdoors and the company of his dog Little Fella.

Joey is a survived by a daughter Heather-Lynn Davis of Windham and her husband Adam; four grandchildren Lilah, Chase, Conrad and Lainey; a brother Daniel Anderson of Florida, two sisters Gladys Young of Florida and Mary Lou Anderson of Scarborough; andextended family Emmy Lou, Gerald and Amy Lee Sharrow and Tamara and Ron McCartney; many nieces, nephews and friends that were his family.

He was predeceased by his parents; and two sisters Louise Anderson and Cindy Anderson.

Joey lived life by his own terms and rules were just suggestions.

Celebration of Life June 10, 2023 12 to 4 p.m. at 87 Finn Parker Rd Gorham, ME 04038.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his arrangements.