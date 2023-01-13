BOWDOIN – Cynthia L. LeClair, 66, of Bowdoin, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. She was born Upland, Calif., a daughter of William Barber and Masey Westerguard on June 4, 1956.
Cynthia worded at Bowdoin College and Brooks Farm and Feed. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sailing, motorcycling and gardening.
Cynthia is survived by her husband Dorian Leclair; daughters Adria Fusco and Dori LeClair; granddaughters Isabella Fusco and Loni Stevens; as well as by he sisters Carol Schmidt, Wilma Nielson, and Diana Mappa.
She was predeceased by a daughter Loni LeClair; and siblings Lonnie, David and Donald Barber.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.