BOWDOIN – Cynthia L. LeClair, 66, of Bowdoin, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. She was born Upland, Calif., a daughter of William Barber and Masey Westerguard on June 4, 1956.

Cynthia worded at Bowdoin College and Brooks Farm and Feed. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sailing, motorcycling and gardening.

Cynthia is survived by her husband Dorian Leclair; daughters Adria Fusco and Dori LeClair; granddaughters Isabella Fusco and Loni Stevens; as well as by he sisters Carol Schmidt, Wilma Nielson, and Diana Mappa.

She was predeceased by a daughter Loni LeClair; and siblings Lonnie, David and Donald Barber.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.