Dr. James Frosst Alexander

KENNEBUNK/ CHARLOTTE, NC – Dr. James Frosst Alexander, who passed away Dec. 29, 2022 at his residence in Maine, will have a Celebration of Life 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Christ Episcopal Church: 1412 Providence Road Charlotte, NC 28207. A gathering will follow the service at the church.

There will be a private internment ceremony.

The service will be livestreamed. Funeral Live Broadcast | Christ Church Charlotte

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Jmae’s Book of Memories at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk, ME.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Compassionate Care ALS (CCALS)

P.O. Box 1052

West Falmouth, MA 02574

