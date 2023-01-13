BRUNSWICK – Nancy A. (Grover) Boyden, 83 passed away Jan. 5, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 2, 1939, to Chester Jacqueth Grover and Francis Gertrude (Crooker) Grover in Brunswick. She grew up in Brunswick and attended Brunswick High School and was an active member of the Brunswick High School Class of 1957 Reunions.

﻿She met her devoted husband of 65 years, Douglas Boyden, at the West Bath Grange Hall.

﻿She resided in Brunswick all her life and she loved to take the family on trips, travelling to 49 of the 50 states, Cancun, Mexico as well as all over Eastern Canada. She enjoyed spending her summers with family and friends on the ocean in Flying Point, Freeport, and at their family cottage in Harpswell boating to the many islands in Casco Bay.

﻿Nancy spent her life as a homemaker who loved baking, knitting sweaters and blankets, and hosting a ladies sewing club. She loved to read books, scour the daily newspapers and follow her family and friends on Facebook. Nancy also enjoyed running the “Dear Ole Dad” farm stand for all the grandkids during the summer where she sold blueberries and her famous homemade pies. Nancy’s greatest love was for her family and friends, all of whom loved her for her thoughtful and giving spirit, devout faith, and the unconditional love that she shared with them.

﻿Nancy was a member of Woolwich Wiscasset Baptist Church.

﻿She is survived by her husband, Douglas Boyden of Brunswick; a daughter Dr. Roberta Lucas and her husband Dennis of Clinton, a son Douglas Boyden Jr and his wife Christine of Brunswick, and her youngest daughter Bethany Carter and her husband Vic of Topsham. She is also survived by her younger sister, Carol Hein-Hanson and her husband Carl of Dresden and a younger brother Norman Robshaw Jr. of West Bath.

﻿She had six grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. She was a mother to the motherless, taking in some, helping others, and praying for all those in need she met throughout her life.

﻿A celebration of life will be held on Saturday Jan. 21, 2023 at Woolwich Wiscasset Baptist Church in Woolwich at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in her memory can be made to:

Child Evangelism of Maine

431 Campground Rd.

Livermore Falls, ME 04254